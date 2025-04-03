Earthquake in Myanmar: death toll exceeds 3 000

An earthquake in central Myanmar has killed 3 085 people and injured 4 715 others. The death toll is expected to rise.

This is reported by the Associated Press, citing data from the countryʼs military authorities.

In addition, 341 people are considered missing.

At the same time, the conditions of the rescue operation may be complicated by rains that are completely unusual for the season, Reuters writes, citing a humanitarian organization worker in Myanmar.

According to weather forecasters, the rains may begin on April 6 and continue until April 11. The areas most affected by the earthquake are Mandalay, Sikain, and the capital Naypyidaw.

Aftermath of the earthquake in Mandalay, April 3, 2025. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The situation in the country is further complicated by the fact that the area affected by the earthquake includes areas where intense fighting has been ongoing since 2021, when a military junta came to power. Different administrations operate separately in these regions — the military government and rebel groups.

The search for survivors and bodies continues in Bangkok, Thailand, where an earthquake destroyed an unfinished skyscraper. So far, 22 people have been killed and 35 injured in the city, mostly from the collapse of an unfinished building.

A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, with tremors felt in neighboring Thailand. The epicenter was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay, a city of nearly 1.2 million people. The earthquake in central Myanmar caused the collapse of a bridge connecting Myanmarʼs Awa and Sagaing regions.

