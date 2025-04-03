Russia launched 39 drones over Ukraine

On the night of April 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 39 drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 28 drones have been confirmed shot down in the north and east of the country. Another seven enemy drones-simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack. Several fires broke out in Kharkiv due to the attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.