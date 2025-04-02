The US has imposed sanctions on a network of companies through which the Houthis bought stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on a number of individuals and entities that the Yemeni Houthis have used, in particular, to purchase weapons and military technology.

This is stated in a press release from the US Treasury Department.

The sanctions include two Afghan businessmen — Khushang Gayrat and Sohrab Gayrat — and a Hong Kong company whose Russian ship transported grain stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine. The ship’s current and former captains, both Russian citizens, are also under sanctions.

The US Treasury blacklist also includes three companies registered in the Russian Federation: Edison, Kolibri Group and Sky Frame. Their owner is one of the Afghans subject to sanctions. According to Russian databases, Edison sells household appliances, and Kolibri Group sells grain, seeds and animal feed. Sky Frame, according to the companyʼs description of its activities, produces films.

The network of companies purchased tens of millions of dollars worth of goods for the Houthis in Russia, including weapons, raw materials, and sensitive goods, the Ministry of Finance explained.

