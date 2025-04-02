Russians strike Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties and injuries

On the evening of April 2, Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. At least four people were killed.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A 29-year-old woman and men aged 35 and 41 were also injured in the shelling. They are in the hospital.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Russians hit one of the enterprises — a fire broke out. The consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

At 5:03 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

