Two people were detained in Lviv — they are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack at a police station

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police detained two people suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in the building of the regional police department in Lviv.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The investigation established that the suspects were supposed to bring a homemade explosive device hidden in a package to the police station. At that moment, Russian special forces planned to remotely detonate the explosive device with their agents.

One of the suspects is a 22-year-old resident of Kyiv who was looking for “easy money” in Telegram channels. First, she completed a test task from the Russians — she posted flyers with fake Russian propaganda in the capital. Then she was sent to Lviv to carry out a terrorist attack. She involved her acquaintance from Kyiv in the case.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Upon arrival in Lviv, the suspects received the coordinates of a cache from the curator, where they took the explosives disguised as a fire extinguisher. Both were arrested "red-handed" as they approached a police station with the explosives.

The Security Service investigators informed the detainees of suspicion of high treason. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an official chatbot "Spali FSBeshnika" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.