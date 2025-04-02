General Staff: Russia lost 1 410 soldiers and 10 tanks over the past day

Over the past 24 hours, April 1, Russia was left without 1 410 soldiers (killed and wounded), as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In a day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed ten Russian tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 43 operational-tactical drones, and 41 units of automotive equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 918 thousand soldiers.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 16, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 46 000 soldiers were killed and almost 380 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russian losses, according to the Ukrainian president on February 4, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 350 000 soldiers killed. Another 50 000-70 000 are missing, and 600 000-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

