Motorcycle and moped drivers allowed to use public transport lanes

The government has made changes to the Traffic Rules — now motorcycle and moped drivers can drive in the public transport lane.

This is written by the First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

However, exceptions include motorcycles with sidecars, motorized strollers, and three-wheeled vehicles.

Biloshytsky emphasized that such changes aim to:

reduce traffic jams in large cities, as two-wheeled vehicles will be able to move more freely on the roads;

to increase the level of safety for moped and motorcyclist riders and other road users when driving in heavy traffic;

to harmonize Ukrainian legislation with the practices of European Union countries, where a similar solution has long been successfully operating in many countries.

