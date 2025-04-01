In Austria, a bus with Ukrainians got into an accident. There are dead

Four Ukrainian women died in an accident involving a minibus and a truck in the Austrian district of Neunkirchen.

This was reported by the Austrian public broadcaster ORF.

The accident occurred at around 06:20 in the morning on the A2 motorway near Seebenstein in the direction of Vienna.

According to police, a truck with a semi-trailer probably left a parking space and entered the acceleration lane. As the semi-trailer was already driving in the lane towards Vienna, a minibus carrying eight Ukrainian passengers crashed into the truck.

Four of the eight passengers in the minibus died in the collision, all others were seriously injured. The injured people were trapped in the minibus and had to be extricated, and were later hospitalized.

The minibus was carrying Ukrainian citizens — a male driver and seven female passengers. The truck was carrying two men, both Peruvian citizens.

