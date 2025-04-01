Ukraine and the European Investment Bank have agreed on new financing of €100 million

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed on new financing of €100 million under the Ukraine Facility program.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

This money will be used to rebuild water and sewer systems and bring them up to modern standards.

Todayʼs government decision also paved the way for a new tranche of €100 million from the European Investment Bank for the restoration of critical and social infrastructure. The money will go towards reconstruction in the areas of water and heating supply, education, healthcare, and housing for internally displaced persons.

The Prime Minister added that thanks to cooperation with the bank, Ukraine is implementing over 400 projects, some of which have already been completed. Over 200 more will be completed this and next year.

"In general, the portfolio of all EIB projects in Ukraine today amounts to about €4.3 billion. They concern critical infrastructure, housing, energy, transport, education, social policy, and digitalization," Shmyhal summarized.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion macro-financial assistance package for Ukraine, designed for four years. It was agreed by EU leaders on February 1, 2024. Ukraine will receive the money if it continues democratic reforms, guarantees a multi-party parliamentary system and the rule of law, and respects human rights.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to the achievement of EU policy objectives and is one of the largest creditors of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.