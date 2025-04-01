Sony Pictures has announced the cast of The Beatles movies. Hereʼs who will play the Beatles

Sony Pictures and director Sam Mendes have officially announced the cast of the Beatles films.

This was reported by Sony Pictures.

The story of The Beatles will be filmed in four films — all of which will be released in April 2028. In fact, each of the films will be dedicated to a separate "Beatle". Singer and guitarist John Lennon will be played by Harris Dickinson, bassist Paul McCartney by Paul Mescal, drummer Ringo Starr by Barry Keoghan, and guitarist George Harrison by Joseph Quinn.

From left to right: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

The upcoming film series is officially titled The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event. It will be directed by Sam Mendes, who made his debut in 1999 with American Beauty and went on to direct two James Bond films.

Mendes says principal photography will take a year. The four-part film will also be the first feature-length film to be given the rights to music from The Beatles’ extensive catalog of hits — including “Strawberry Fields,” “Let It Be,” “I Am the Walrus,” “Yellow Submarine,” and many more.

The director had dreamed of making a Beatles movie for years, but he felt the bandʼs story was too big for one film, and a TV series wasnʼt the right fit. So now the world will see the story of "the greatest band in history" from the perspective of each of its members in separate films to show their journey from Liverpool to the center of world culture.