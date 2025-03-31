EU wants to strengthen police powers to counter hybrid threats

The European Commission plans to strengthen the European Unionʼs security measures to counter threats from states that cooperate closely with criminal groups. This includes Russia. This is stated in the new EU internal security strategy, which the Financial Times has reviewed. The European Commission wants to give police more powers to combat hybrid threats — a combination of cyberattacks, disinformation and organised crime. It also proposes strengthening the EUʼs capabilities to fight terrorism and organised crime, allowing for broader application of sanctions and giving law enforcement access to suspectsʼ banking transactions. This plan to strengthen the EUʼs internal security coincides with Europeʼs parallel work to strengthen its defenses to better confront external threats and rely less on US aid.

“The lines between hybrid threats and open warfare are blurred,” the strategy states. It also mentions that “Russia’s online and offline hybrid campaigns against the European Union and its partners”. The project also noted that through crime, countries can infiltrate Europeʼs critical infrastructure and damage supply chains, steal sensitive data and destabilize the situation. Therefore, the EU needs to prepare for these threats. The strategy proposes expanding EU sanctions to criminal groups. It also proposes creating a common European system to track the proceeds of organized crime and the sources of terrorist financing, giving police more opportunities to check suspectsʼ bank accounts. Some of the tools of the fight against terrorism are also being sought to be applied to other areas of internal security. However, some countries may object – especially those with stronger human rights commitments and who do not want the police to gain too much power. The European Commission is proposing new laws to implement a plan to strengthen security in the EU. For example, it would give police expanded powers to access online communications and digital data — instant messaging and email. Human rights activists may oppose such initiatives, as they could threaten citizensʼ privacy. But the European Commission believes that these steps are necessary because criminals use encryption and modern technology to avoid accountability.