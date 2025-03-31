Three men detained in Kyiv — suspected of coordinating Russian strikes on the capital

In Kyiv, counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized Russian military intelligence agents suspected of coordinating air strikes on the capital.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

Three men were detained in Kyiv. According to the case materials, they acted separately, but "closed" to one supervisor. The agentsʼ main targets were defense factories and warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Defense Forces.

Investigators found that one of the detainees, a Russian citizen, had been living in Ukraine in “standby mode”, and after the start of the full-scale war, he was “activated” by Russian military intelligence. He set up an observation post on the roof of a Kyiv high-rise building to correct Russian shelling.

Two other defendants are current and former employees of Ukrainian defense companies. One of them was collecting information about the consequences of missile arrivals, the number of employees at factories, repair bases, etc. The other was asking former colleagues about the locations of potential targets.

During the searches, computers, phones, and a quadcopter with which one of the agents planned to spy on defense facilities from the air were seized from the suspects. All three were charged with treason, illegal dissemination of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and justification of war.

Two men are already in custody without bail. A request for a restraining order has been filed with the court for the third man.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.