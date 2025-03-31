Russia attacked the country with two ballistic missiles and 131 drones

On the night of March 31, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 131 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 57 strike drones have been confirmed shot down in the north, east, and center of the country.

Another 45 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the Russian attack.

