Zelensky filed an income declaration for 2024 — the president and his family earned over UAH 15 million

President Volodymyr Zelensky has published a declaration of income and expenses for 2024. Over the past year, he and his family earned more than 15.2 million hryvnias. Of this money, 8.6 million came from the repayment of government bonds.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs family income in 2024 consisted of the presidentʼs salary, bank interest, and income from renting out their own real estate. This amount of income amounted to 6.7 million hryvnias.

The press service explains that the presidentʼs familyʼs income increased last year "due to the resumption of the full amount of rent payments".

There were no other changes in assets, real estate, or vehicles in the Zelensky family.

In the declaration for 2023, the income of the president and his family members for the year amounted to 12.4 million hryvnias.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.