The President submitted a declaration of income for 2023

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi published a declaration on property, income, expenses and financial obligations for 2023. The annual income of the head of state and members of his family amounted to UAH 12.42 million, including UAH 7.45 million from the sale of OVDP bonds.

Another part of the funds — UAH 4.96 million — was the salary of family members, bank interest and income from renting real estate.

During the year, the president received 336,000 hryvnias in salary.

According to the 2022 declaration, the income of the head of state and his family members amounted to UAH 3.69 million, and in 2021 — UAH 10.82 million.

The Presidentʼs Office attributed the increase in income compared to the previous two years to the resumption of rent payments.

There were no other significant changes in 2023 regarding assets, real estate, vehicles, etc.

The presidentʼs family still owns two passenger cars (a 2016 Land Rover and a 2014 Mercedes-Benz).