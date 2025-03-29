The Ministry of Defense has created a space policy department

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has created a space policy department. It is intended to unite state and private companies, as well as space scientists, for interaction with the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko during the Space For Ukraine forum, Suspilne reports.

"We have a law on space activities, which says that the Ministry of Defense must form a policy in the field of military space. This is not only the procurement of innovative solutions from engineers, this is not only the creation of a community so that the best solutions come to Ukraine, it is also the creation of space forces," Chernohorenko said.

According to her, the defense department plans to become the main customer in Ukraine for space technology, products, and services. And this department should unite state and private institutions, space scientists for interaction with the Defense Forces.

"We want all innovators, all engineers who are thinking about how to develop space technologies, to know the contacts, to understand the digital entry points to interact with us. The office is a coordination center, a center for generating meaning, a center for generating policies," the official explained.

She added that by 2030, Ukraine plans to have national satellites for defense purposes, as well as an air alert and space control system.

In January 2021, the government approved the concept of the national space program of Ukraine for 2021-2025. It provided for the creation of up to two thousand new jobs in the space industry and the growth of scientific and technical personnel in this area.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.