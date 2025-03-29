Sweden to provide over €7 million to Ukraine for demining and drones

Sweden will allocate approximately €7.2 million (80 million Swedish kronor) to coalitions working on demining and unmanned technologies within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG). This is part of the 18th military support package for Ukraine.

This is stated on the Swedish government website.

"This support will help Ukraine develop drone technology and demining capabilities. This will benefit both the Ukrainian army and society as a whole," said Swedish Defense Minister Pál Jónsson.

The Swedish government has already instructed the Swedish Armed Forces to allocate funds. The Swedish Armed Forces have already carried out similar tasks in support of coalitions within the UDCG on several occasions. They are now to provide 40 million Swedish kronor (approximately €3.6 million) each to support coalitions involved in mine clearance and drone development.

The UDCG is a coalition of 57 countries created by the United States to coordinate defense procurement, material production, and supply chain management to support Ukraine’s defense. The defense ministers of these countries meet regularly at Ramstein, NATO headquarters, or online.

Within the UDCG, several coalitions have been created for long-term support for Ukraine. Sweden is currently part of six such coalitions.