Elon Musk sold his own social network X to his own artificial intelligence company xAI

Elon Muskʼs xAI company bought his own social network X (formerly Twitter) and all of its shares for $33 billion. This price includes $12 billion in debt — that is, it was originally worth $45 billion.

The businessman himself reported this.

“The future of xAI and X is interconnected. We are bringing together data, models, computing power, distribution channels, and talent,” wrote Elon Musk.

According to him, this move will “unlock enormous potential by combining the advanced capabilities of xAI artificial intelligence with the broad reach of X”. Musk emphasized that the deal values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion.

“The combined company will provide billions of people with smarter and more meaningful experiences while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and spreading knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world, but actively accelerates the progress of humanity,” the billionaire summed up.

AP writes that it is not yet clear whether this move will change anything for X users — xAI already uses data from X usersʼ posts to train its AI models, and users with X subscriptions have access to its AI chatbot Grok.

Elon Muskʼs Artificial Intelligence

Billionaire Elon Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot. He left the board of directors in 2018, citing a conflict of interest over Tesla.

Musk later officially reported the launch of xAI, his own artificial intelligence research company. According to the founder, its goal is to “understand the true nature of the universe”. In November 2023, Musk announced that he was launching his own artificial intelligence model — Grok — and later released Grok’s source code and said that the chatbot was already “seeking the truth”.

The word Grok was coined by science fiction writer Robert A. Heinlein back in 1961. It appears in his novel Stranger in a Strange Land. The term is now used in technical circles as a sign of deep understanding.

