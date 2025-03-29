Attack on Dnipro: the number of injured has increased, rescuers have extinguished all fires

Enemy drone strikes on Dnipro on March 28 killed four people, and the number of injured increased to 21.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and the State Emergency Service.

The youngest of the victims is 19 years old, the oldest is 74. 13 people are in hospitals — they are receiving all the necessary medical care.

Firefighters worked all night to extinguish the fires caused by the Russian drone attack on Dnipro, eventually bringing the fire under control. More than 150 rescuers and 40 pieces of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

A hotel and restaurant complex, 11 private houses, garages, and a service station were on fire. The fire destroyed four private houses and damaged at least ten more. Several high-rise buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building, warehouses, garages, and cars were also damaged.

During the attack, the Air Defense Forces shot down 16 UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

