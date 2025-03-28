Zelensky informed about new appointments in the Defense Forces — they concern aviation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about personnel decisions that, according to him, should strengthen the aviation component of the Defense Forces.

He said this in an evening video address.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will have a specialized deputy specifically for combat aviation issues — Oleksandr Kozenko, who for a long time was engaged in the adaptation of F-16 and Mirage fighters in Ukraine.

There will be other appointments:

Major General Oleksiy Marchenko will serve as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine for Aviation;

Brigadier General Serhiy Holubtsov — Deputy Commander of the Air Force;

Colonel Oleksandr Dyakiv – Commander of Aviation, Deputy Commander of the Air Force.

"Clear deadlines have been set when the new management structure should provide more results and motivation to the entire aviation component of the Defense Forces," Zelensky emphasized.

