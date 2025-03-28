Ukraine will receive expanded access to intelligence from Europe and a license to produce air defense systems. Key points of the briefing

Ukraine will receive expanded access to intelligence data, technology, and satellites from European allies, as well as licenses to produce air defense systems. Kyiv is also working on obtaining licenses to produce some types of artillery.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a media briefing, Interfax and RBC-Ukraine report. Hereʼs what else he said.

Contingent in Ukraine.

An urgent meeting will be held in Kyiv in a narrow circle of representatives of the general staffs of countries that are ready for a contingent on the territory of Ukraine. It is known that France and Great Britain will be present there. The countries will develop a common vision. A final meeting on security guarantees is planned next.

Monitoring the ceasefire.

Washington will hold consultations with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and European countries on whether they are ready to monitor the ceasefire. Volodymyr Zelensky does not believe that Saudi Arabia can monitor the security of Ukrainian energy, but at the same time suggests that Turkey is capable of monitoring security in the Black Sea. The United States, Great Britain, France, Romania, Bulgaria and the countries of the Black Sea coast can also do this.

According to Zelensky, the ceasefire in the Black Sea should extend to the port infrastructure of seaports and the cities in which these ports are located.

Negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine could agree to talk to someone from Russia if they have a vision for how to end the war. But not with Putin.

Minerals Agreement.

Ukraine has officially received a version of the minerals agreement from the US. It is now being compared with the previous one.

