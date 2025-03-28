In Lviv, military unit leaders are suspected of organizing a service evasion scheme for soldiers

In Lviv, two deputy commanders of a military unit and two company commanders were charged with abuse of authority in a prior conspiracy by a group of individuals.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the men organized a scheme by which servicemen could avoid performing their official duties. From July 2024 to March 2025, officials allowed seven contract soldiers not to report for duty and to work at private service stations in Lviv and the region. In return, the soldiers had to give their managers the money they received from the state.

Law enforcement officers conducted almost thirty searches, during which they seized mobile phones, hard drives, video recorders from surveillance cameras, over €20 000, almost $22 000, more than PLN 13 000, and other physical evidence.

The suspects were detained under Article 208 on the basis of Article 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors filed a petition with the court to impose preventive measures and remove the suspects from their positions.

