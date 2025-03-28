Snyder, Stanley, Shore. Yale professors resign and will teach in Canada — all because of Trump

Philosophy professor Jason Stanley, as well as historians Timothy Snyder and Marcy Shore (who are a married couple) are leaving Yale University and the United States to take up positions at the University of Toronto and teach at the Munk School starting in the fall of 2025. All due to the heightened political situation in the United States.

This is reported by Yale News.

Stanley attributed his decision to leaving the university to the political climate in the country. He decided to move after Columbia University responded to pressure from the Trump administration.

After the institution was threatened with deportation for two protesting students and $400 million in research funding was cut, Columbia University has agreed to give in to the Trump administration on a number of demands, including reviewing its protest policies and introducing external oversight of the schoolʼs Middle Eastern studies department.

Professor Stanley is concerned about how other universities will behave and respond under pressure. Yale, in particular, has not publicly responded to the situation with Columbia University. Dean Pericles Lewis said that changes to the universityʼs policy on free speech and protest are not expected.

Marcy Shore noted that the Munk School had been trying to recruit her and Snyder for a long time — after two years of consideration, they decided to accept the offer after the 2024 election. Snyderʼs press secretary said that his decision was due to personal reasons, including family circumstances, even before the US presidential election last November.

Snyder and Shore specialize in Eastern European history, drawing parallels between fascist regimes and contemporary US politics. Stanley studies fascism and propaganda. In 2021, they co-taught a course at Yale University called “Mass Incarceration in the Soviet Union and the United States”.