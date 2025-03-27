OnlyFans fined €1.2 million in Britain after investigation into how the service verifies usersʼ ages

The British regulator Ofcom has fined the OnlyFans service 1.05 million pounds sterling (€1.2 million) for failing to provide accurate information about how it verifies usersʼ ages.

This was reported by the press service of the United Kingdomʼs communications regulator.

Ofcom has conducted an investigation into whether the platform did enough to prevent children from accessing pornography on its site and whether it breached UK rules governing video-sharing platforms.

Ofcom closed that part of its investigation last month, as well as a related inquiry into whether OnlyFansʼ parent company, Fenix, had cooperated with the regulator. They said they would not make any findings on those matters but would continue to work with the platform on age verification measures.

Ofcom has continued its investigation to determine whether Fenix provided incorrect information about user age verification between June 2022 and June 2023.

In 2023, OnlyFans informed the regulator that it was using the Yoti age-verification tool, which was set to detect users under 23. It later emerged that the age threshold had been mistakenly set for people under 20. Fenix only informed Ofcom about this error in January 2024, two weeks after it discovered it.

OnlyFans has now set the age verification threshold at 21. The company believes this is in line with British law.

OnlyFans is an online subscription platform and app. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the social network achieved its first leap in popularity, from one million creators worldwide in 2020 to 3 million in 2023. The average OnlyFans creator earns just $151 per month, but some of the most popular accounts are earning up to $5.4 million per year.

