Leader of the “Chance” party detained in Moldova. It is linked to a pro-Russian businessman

The leader of the Chance party Alexei Lungu was detained at the Chisinau airport in Moldova.

This is reported by the Moldovan media outlet NewsMaker.

Commenting on his detention, Lungu stated that he is not currently the subject of criminal proceedings, and there is no decision by a judge or prosecutor regarding him.

"This is another act of arbitrariness committed by the current government! We all understand, and they understand, that the ground is slipping from under their feet, and they are trying to somehow hold on to power," the politician said.

Representatives of the Moldovan party "Action and Solidarity" called the words of Alexei Lungu a fabrication. The National Anti-Corruption Center (NAC) explained that they summoned the man to inform him of suspicions of illegal financing of political forces.

Last year, the police opened an investigation against Lungu for hooliganism: he protested outside the Chisinau courthouse, where a hearing was being held in the case of Gagauzia Bashkan Eugenia Hutsul. She was detained at the capitalʼs airport the other day, and the official is in the NCSC detention center.

The Chance party, which Alexei Lungu led in 2023, has completely adopted the colors and style of the now banned pro-Russian “Shor” party. Chance has openly stated that it will continue “Shor” projects. In addition, Chance is part of the pro-Russian Moldovan opposition group “Peremoga”, created by businessman and politician Ilan Shor, who has ties to Moscow.

