James Webb Telescope shows aurora on Neptune for the first time

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first-ever bright aurora on Neptune. Astronomers have suspected the planet has this phenomenon in the past, but there has been no confirmation.

NASA writes about this.

Auroras occur when particles from the Sun collide with a planetʼs magnetic field and strike the upper atmosphere. The energy released during these collisions creates the recognizable multi-colored glow.

Astronomers saw hints of aurora on Neptune in 1989 when the Voyager 2 probe flew by. However, confirming and recording the phenomenon on the planet has been difficult, despite successful observations on Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus.

Only the James Webb Space Telescope was able to see the aurora. The telescope transmitted the first data to Earth in 2023. Then, scientists saw in the images a key marker of the aurora — the trihydrogen cation. In the images, the aurora on Neptune looks like turquoise spots.