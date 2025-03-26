Wanted ex-deputy of Kyiv City Council Komarnytskyi: three employees dismissed from Transcarpathia police

The National Police has dismissed two employees of the Department of Strategic Investigations in the Transcarpathian region, as well as the head of the territorial department. This was done in the case of former Kyiv City Council (KCC) deputy Denys Komarnytskyi, who is currently wanted.

This was reported by the press service of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police.

Denys Komarnytskyi is suspected of organizing a land grab scheme in central Kyiv. In February, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) noted that at that time the defendant was still in Ukraine, but was trying to leave the country.

In early February, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization led by former Kyiv City Council deputy Komarnytsky. He was the leader of the Leonid Chernovetskyi Bloc faction in the Kyiv City Council from 2008 to 2010.

Other suspects include:

Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA);

Chairman and member of the KCC Standing Commission on Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations;

current deputies of the KCC;

First Deputy and Deputy Director of Municipal Enterprises;

four citizens whose positions are not reported by law enforcement agencies.

The defendants are suspected of seizing valuable land in the capital for development and fully influencing the local authoritiesʼ decisions on granting land rights. The scheme consisted of the defendants looking for promising land plots and registering ownership rights to non-existent houses on these territories for fake people. Then they submitted applications to the City Council to grant them ownership rights to land plots for servicing these structures — this way they avoided bidding.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the defendants illegally removed land in the city center worth 11.6 million hryvnias from the property of the territorial community of Kyiv.

In March, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported mass dismissals of officials due to land corruption in the capital.

