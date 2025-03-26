A diesel tank was damaged at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP — the spilled fuel would last for almost a month

At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) occupied by the Russians, a diesel tank was damaged — the spilled fuel would have been enough to power the plantʼs emergency generators for 25 days.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"The Russians not only stole the nuclear power plant, but they are also unable to ensure its basic safety," he stressed.

And he added that this is the result of Russiaʼs reckless replacement of licensed Ukrainian experts with unqualified temporary Russian workers.

"Allowing this situation to continue will only lead to new accidents and dangers. The Zaporizhzhia NPP must be returned to Ukraineʼs control, this is the only way to prevent further incidents," the spokesman concluded.

The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP in early March 2022, and it has been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been stationed at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that as long as Russian soldiers are at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, “the world remains on the brink of nuclear catastrophe”. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporishshia NPP.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been on the verge of a blackout several times. Power lines were knocked out due to Russian shelling.

In early March 2025, the Russians sentenced 56-year-old Zaporizhzhia NPP employee Natalia Shulha to 15 years in prison. The woman was accused of “attempted sabotage in collusion with SBU employees”. She was kidnapped in the summer of 2024.

In late March, Russia sentenced ZNPP employee Serhiy Potyng to 19 years in prison for allegedly attempting to blow up a Russian security officerʼs car.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.