MP Anatoliy Hunko sentenced to 7 years in prison. He was caught taking a bribe

On March 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) found MP Anatoliy Hunko guilty of incitement to bribery and fraud.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

Hunko was sentenced to seven years in prison with confiscation of all property. He was also deprived of the right to be elected to public authorities and to hold civil service positions for three years.

The verdict of the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) will enter into force thirty days from the date of its announcement, unless it is appealed. During this time, the MP was required to wear an electronic bracelet, the Anti-Corruption Center added.

According to the organization, Hunko admitted to taking the bribe during interrogation, but his defense insisted that the accused was provoked. The prosecutor requested an 8-year prison sentence for the defendant.

In August 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) caught Anatoliy Hunko red-handed when he leased land to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences for $85 000. An investigation was launched under Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery).

