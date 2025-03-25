A man in Japan was awarded record compensation after he was wrongly sentenced to nearly 50 years on death row

A court in Japan has awarded a record 200 million yen (over $1.4 million) in compensation to Iwao Hakamachi, who was wrongly sentenced to nearly 50 years on death row.

This is reported by the Japanese broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo agency.

Iwao Hakamata worked at a miso paste factory. In 1966, he was found guilty of murdering his boss, his wife, and their two teenage children. During interrogation, Hakamata confessed, but later claimed that the police had threatened and tortured him. Two years later, he was sentenced to the death penalty.

Iwao Hakamata was a professional boxer, 1957.

The main piece of evidence against Hakamata was bloodstained clothing found in a miso tank shortly after the bodies were found. For years, Hakamataʼs lawyers argued that DNA recovered from the clothing did not match their clientʼs DNA. The lawyers also suggested that the police may have fabricated the evidence.

But the case was only reviewed in 2014, and as a result, Hakamatu was released from prison while the trial continues. He was acquitted in the fall of 2024, when he was 89 years old.