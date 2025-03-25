In Kyiv, police detained two young men suspected of attempting to set fire to the reception room of a Kyiv City Council deputy.

This was reported by the National Police.

According to the investigation, the suspects, aged 25 and 33, who had recently arrived in the capital, were recruited by Russian intelligence services. They were promised a generous reward for the arson.

So, according to police, at dawn the suspects went to the deputyʼs reception room in the Podilsky district of Kyiv. They followed the instructions of the Russian agent — they broke the reception room window with a crowbar and threw a Molotov cocktail inside.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The police arrested the suspected arsonists the same day. During the searches, they found physical evidence indicating their involvement in the crime. It is noteworthy that they never received the promised money.

The detainees were informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15 Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — attempt to intentionally destroy or damage property by arson. They face up to ten years in prison.

The police urge Ukrainians not to succumb to Russian provocations and not to agree to cooperation — this threatens criminal liability.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.