McDonaldʼs breakfasts are returning to Kyiv

McDonaldʼs is gradually returning its morning menu to its establishments in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

This was reported by the McDonaldʼs press service.

The chain will offer a "Morning McMenu". The breakfast menu includes a classic "McMuffin" with various fillings, rolls with egg and chicken, egg and pork or egg, pork and bacon, and toast with cheese. There will also be morning novelties — "Double Chicken Fresh McMuffin" and toast with cheese and bacon.

McDonaldʼs has been gradually launching breakfasts in Ukraine since mid-March. You can order them from the start of work until 10:30 in the restaurant and until 10:15 through McDelivery in the Bolt Food app.

On September 20, 2022, McDonaldʼs resumed operations in Ukraine, which it had suspended following Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. The restaurants were reopened in stages over several months.

