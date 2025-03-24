Austrian intelligence services have uncovered a Russian disinformation campaign directed against Ukraine

Austriaʼs State Security and Intelligence Agency (DSN) reported the discovery of a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign in the country. Its aim was to manipulate public and political opinion to the detriment of Ukraine and in favor of Russia.

This is stated on the website of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.

The special service learned about the intelligence operation while analyzing the electronic devices of a Bulgarian citizen suspected of espionage in late 2024.

According to DSN, the spy cell became active a few weeks after the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. It planned a large-scale disinformation campaign in German-speaking countries, focusing on Austria.

The immediate goal of the campaign was to negatively influence public opinion about Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as to form pro-Russian sentiments.

The campaigners spread disinformation online, posted leaflets and painted graffiti. These "actions" were intended to create the impression that they were carried out by pro-Ukrainian activists, DSN said in a statement.

The special service said that an analysis of the devices seized from the suspect and the correspondence found there revealed detailed planning of the actions of the Russian-controlled cell. According to preliminary data, the suspect was a contact person for intelligence. She admitted that she had worked for the cell since 2022.

In June 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vienna had become Russia’s new spy hub in Europe. The Austrian capital is now a base for Russian covert operations, including financing and logistical support for assassinations, sabotage and recruitment across Europe, industrial espionage and influence operations.

