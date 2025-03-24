Russians attacked Ukraine with 99 drones at night

On the night of March 24, Russia struck Ukraine with 99 Shahed-type strike drones and UAV simulators of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 57 drones have been confirmed shot down in the south, north, west, and center of the country. Another 36 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location without negative consequences.

The Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected by the Russian attack.

