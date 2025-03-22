Lithuania plans to mine the border with Russia and Belarus

Lithuania is considering the possibility of mining the border with Russia and Belarus. The plans have been discussed with representatives of Poland and Finland.

This is stated in a statement by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

The head of the department, Dovile Šakaliene, said that together with the defense ministers of Poland and Finland, they discussed the unification of the Eastern Shield and the Baltic Defense Line. They also discussed Finlandʼs participation in the development of a unified plan to strengthen border protection.

Over the course of three months, Šakaliėne held meetings with defense ministers from 24 countries and participated in more than 10 multilateral formats, where discussions were held on the renewal and expansion of counter-mobility.

"Following the example of Poland, the northeastern flank wall could be reinforced with several layers of fortifications, including, but not limited to, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines. Regional partners intend to seek EU funding for this," the Lithuanian ministry added in a statement.

In January 2024, the Estonian Ministry of Defense announced that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania would create a joint defense line on the border with Russia to "deter and, if necessary, defend against a military threat."

In August of that year, Lithuania began building a military base near the Lithuanian capital Vilnius and 20 kilometers from the border of Belarus, an ally of Russia.

