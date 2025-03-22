The Netherlands will contribute €65 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

These funds will help in the repair of energy infrastructure and preparation for the next heating season. These funds will help partially cover urgent needs. Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak thanked for the support, noting that this is important for a stable energy supply in the country.

The Netherlands confirmed that energy will remain a priority in assisting Ukraine. The countriesʼ representatives also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the gas production industry and renewable energy sources.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Netherlands has sent 211 shipments of energy equipment to Ukraine, weighing almost 3 000 tons. The shipments included transformers, generators, a mobile gas power plant, cables, overhead line fittings, and other equipment needed for repair and restoration work in the energy sector.