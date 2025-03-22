The Netherlands will contribute €65 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
These funds will help in the repair of energy infrastructure and preparation for the next heating season. These funds will help partially cover urgent needs. Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak thanked for the support, noting that this is important for a stable energy supply in the country.
The Netherlands confirmed that energy will remain a priority in assisting Ukraine. The countriesʼ representatives also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the gas production industry and renewable energy sources.
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Netherlands has sent 211 shipments of energy equipment to Ukraine, weighing almost 3 000 tons. The shipments included transformers, generators, a mobile gas power plant, cables, overhead line fittings, and other equipment needed for repair and restoration work in the energy sector.
- The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022. Thanks to it, Ukraine finances the purchase of spare parts and equipment for destroyed energy infrastructure facilities. As of February 24, 2025, the fund had received over €1.11 billion from donors from over 30 countries.
- At the end of February, USAID closed a $75 million grant for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. This became known on March 12. The termination of this grant will reduce the funds available for the purchase of necessary equipment for the energy sector of Ukraine, but it is worth noting that the United States was not the largest donor to this fund. For comparison, as of May last year, Germanyʼs contribution was €225 million, Denmarkʼs — almost €17 million. And in May 2024, Sweden allocated an energy package for Ukraine worth 650 million Swedish kronor (€56.6 million). Of this, €43.5 million was directed specifically through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.