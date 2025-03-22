On the evening of March 21, the Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia — there are wounded and dead (UPD)

Late in the evening of March 21, the Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As of the morning of March 22, search and rescue operations were over — two people were killed, another 13 citizens were injured.

UPD 9:15: The death toll has increased to three. A 38-year-old woman died in the hospital after being seriously injured in a nighttime Russian attack. Medics fought for her life for more than 10 hours.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, two people were killed and 13 others were injured in the enemy attack. The information coincides with the report of the National Police.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service has different information: they report three deaths. Search and rescue operations have already been completed. The Ministry of Internal Affairs gives the same number of deaths.

UPD at 8:36: The Ministry of Internal Affairs deleted the message that mentioned three dead. Later, a post appeared with updated information about two victims and 13 injured people. The State Emergency Service also clarified and reported the same information. It is known that one woman is in serious condition, and six more people are in moderate condition.

In addition, the blast wave damaged residential buildings, public buildings and vehicles. One residential building was destroyed, two others were partially damaged. Rescuers took a 17-year-old girl to the ambulance for resuscitation, but she died from injuries incompatible with life.

A man was rescued from the rubble, emergency workers cleared his airway and handed him over to doctors. Later, a body of a man with no signs of life was unblocked from under the rubble.

At several other addresses, rescuers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding, two summer houses, a kindergarten building, and an apartment in a multi-story building.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 22 citizens. In total, 72 rescuers and 18 units of State Emergency Service equipment eliminated the consequences of the attack. A point for receiving applications and reports from victims of the shelling has now been set up on site. Damage to property can also be reported to the territorial police units or to the 102 hotline.

The attack caused at least three fires. There is damage to private homes and high-rise buildings in the city. On March 21, the body of the deceased was removed from under the rubble of a destroyed building. At that time, doctors also hospitalized 5 victims, 3 of them in serious condition. That same evening, it became known that the number of victims had increased to two.

