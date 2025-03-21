News

NASA has ordered its employees to report on “weekly achievements” — this is Elon Muskʼs requirement

Liza Brovko
The US space agency NASA has launched a “weekly achievement app” for its employees to track their productivity, fulfilling one of the requirements of Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This is reported by Bloomberg, which saw an email sent to NASA employees.

Elon Muskʼs team sent emails to more than two million federal employees in February demanding they report their progress every week or risk losing their jobs, a move that has not only rattled NASA but other government agencies as well.

This requirement was criticized by government officials. Some ministers even advised their subordinates to ignore the letters, because such reports could pose a threat to national security or contain classified information. Later, the US White House clarified that employees would not be fired for refusing to send the reports, and advised them to follow the instructions of the heads of their agencies.

A new reporting app at NASA is designed to simplify the reporting process and create a “personal achievement list” for each employee.

It was announced a few days after NASA closed two of its departments and laid off some employees to comply with an order from the US President Donald Trump.

