NASA has ordered its employees to report on “weekly achievements” — this is Elon Muskʼs requirement

The US space agency NASA has launched a “weekly achievement app” for its employees to track their productivity, fulfilling one of the requirements of Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This is reported by Bloomberg, which saw an email sent to NASA employees.

Elon Muskʼs team sent emails to more than two million federal employees in February demanding they report their progress every week or risk losing their jobs, a move that has not only rattled NASA but other government agencies as well.

This requirement was criticized by government officials. Some ministers even advised their subordinates to ignore the letters, because such reports could pose a threat to national security or contain classified information. Later, the US White House clarified that employees would not be fired for refusing to send the reports, and advised them to follow the instructions of the heads of their agencies.

A new reporting app at NASA is designed to simplify the reporting process and create a “personal achievement list” for each employee.

It was announced a few days after NASA closed two of its departments and laid off some employees to comply with an order from the US President Donald Trump.

After Donald Trump became the US president, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was launched in Washington under the leadership of billionaire Elon Musk. This structure should increase the efficiency of the American government in a year and a half. As part of the reduction of government spending, the US authorities, among other things, suspended aid programs to other countries, offered federal officials to resign and receive compensation. The US also decided to reduce the staff of the Ministry of Education by almost half, and the US Central Intelligence Agency began to lay off recently hired employees.

