Trump informed about the new American sixth-generation fighter F-47

The US President Donald Trump informed about the start of development of the next-generation F-47 fighter jet.

He stated this at a briefing at the White House.

"At my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the development of the worldʼs first sixth-generation fighter jet. Nothing in the world even comes close to it, and it will be known as the F-47," Trump said.

According to him, an experimental version of the F-47 has been flying for almost five years. The development of the F-47 fighter will be led by Boeing.

"After a thorough and comprehensive competition among Americaʼs leading aerospace companies, the Air Force will award a contract to build a next-generation air dominance platform to Boeing," Trump reported.

Trump added that this aircraft will be "the most advanced, most powerful and most lethal aircraft ever created".

According to The Aviationist, Boeingʼs only competitor for the contract was Lockheed Martin, which previously developed the F-22 and F-35 aircraft. The cost of the new fighters is expected to be about $300 million per aircraft.

The Pentagon will enter into a contract with Boeing under the Next Generation Air Dominance program, investing more than $20 billion in the development and production of the aircraft.

The NGAD program is designed to replace the F-22 Raptor fighter fleet with a manned aircraft designed to conduct combat operations in close cooperation with drones.

Currently, the design and technical parameters of the new fighter remain a secret.

