News

EU allocates €10 million for independent media in Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The European Union will allocate €10 million in aid for independent media in Ukraine.

This was reported by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova, Ukrinform reports.

Discussions on allocating €7 million of this amount are currently ongoing and a decision should be made soon.

Maternova said that €2 million will go to Reporters Without Borders, including subsidizing small media outlets and supporting production for journalists at risk. Another €3 million will go to Internews for the Media Development Fund for a sub-grant, €1 million to the Institute of Mass Information with a sub-grant for small and medium-sized media outlets, and €1 million to several other smaller projects, including the Black Sea Foundation, Docudays, and Culture vs War.

For the remaining €3 million, the EU will launch a competition specifically for regional media and independent journalists.

According to her, since 2017, the EU has provided over €100 million to independent media through various initiatives, contracts, sub-grants and partners.

Maternova added that since February 2022, the EU has allocated €37 million for independent media in Ukraine, in particular for Suspilny, which received a total of over €16 million.

In addition, the EU has ongoing projects worth almost €20 million, for which calls for proposals are ongoing for direct support to medium and small media and promotion of free independent media — of which €8 million has already been used, she noted.

There is also a €1 million project for independent media aimed at training in dangerous environments, and a number of other initiatives.

