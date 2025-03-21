“Policy of genocide of Ukrainians.” The Foreign Ministry reacted to the Russian decree on the forced expulsion of Ukrainians from the OT

Ukraine considers Putinʼs decree forcibly expelling Ukrainians from the occupied territories (OT) unless they receive Russian passports to be null and void, violating at least three international legal documents.

The position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine was expressed by spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi.

The Foreign Ministry calls the decree another step in Russiaʼs campaign of discrimination, persecution, and forced displacement of Ukrainian citizens from their homeland. It violates the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, the Convention on the Laws and Customs of War on Land, and a UN General Assembly resolution.

As Tykhyi emphasized, the systematic deportations of Ukrainians and persecution are part of Russiaʼs policy of genocide against the Ukrainian people. And Russia is deliberately continuing repressive practices.

Putinʼs decree also contradicts the Kremlinʼs statements about its readiness for a peaceful settlement and undermines initiatives aimed at establishing peace, including US efforts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to international institutions and partners to condemn Russiaʼs actions and its violation of international law, and also to strengthen sanctions, in particular against those involved in the implementation of this decree.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also filed a petition with the International Criminal Court in The Hague demanding that this decree be taken into account as additional evidence of war crimes committed by the Kremlin leadership.

Ukrainians who are in the occupied territories are urged to leave if possible. Or to act in a way that guarantees their own safety. Ukraine will not recognize the “Russian papers” issued by the occupiers. Ukrainian citizens remain Ukrainian citizens.

The day before, on March 20, Putin signed a decree obliging Ukrainian citizens in Russia who allegedly have no legal grounds to be on the territory of the Russian Federation to leave the country or “regulate their legal status”, that is, to obtain a Russian passport, by September 10. This also applies to the occupied territories, which Moscow considers to be Russian territory.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.