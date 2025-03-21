Ukraine creates “PlayCity” state agency to control gambling and lotteries

A new state agency “PlayCity” has been created in Ukraine. It will control state policy in the field of gambling and lotteries.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a corresponding resolution.

The work of “PlayCity” will be coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers through the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In 2025, the agency will be financed within the budget of the liquidated Gambling Commission (CRGL).

In December 2024, the parliament decided to liquidate CRGL and transfer gambling regulation functions to the Ministry of Digital Economy. It was decided to automate licenses to remove the human factor from the process and reduce corruption.