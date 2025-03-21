Germany confiscated a Russian shadow fleet ship along with €40 million worth of oil — wants to show Russia the seriousness of sanctions

German customs have seized the Russian shadow fleet tanker Eventin along with its cargo of approximately 100 000 tons of crude oil worth almost €40 million. It is now the property of Germany.

This is reported by Der Spiegel.

Customs officers detained the Panamanian-flagged tanker Eventin, which was transporting oil from the port of Ust-Luga to Egypt via the Baltic Sea. Due to an engine malfunction, the vessel began to drift off the coast of the island of Rügen. It was towed into the waters near the city of Sassnitz on January 10 due to the threat of an oil spill, after which it was constantly monitored by the coast guard and federal police. At the end of February, the tanker was added to the EU sanctions list.

The German authorities decided to seize the ship to demonstrate to Russia that the country is serious about attempts to circumvent sanctions and is not going to passively observe the transit of Russian oil through the Baltic Sea.

Germany is currently deciding how to safely pump oil from the Eventin tanks and what to do with the tanker itself. The state government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is keen to get rid of the vessel as soon as possible, fearing the negative impact on the environment and tourism.