On the orders of the Russian Federation, a man wanted to set fire to a bank in Kyiv — law enforcement officers detained the young man

Law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old man who, at the behest of Russian special services, tried to set fire to a bank branch in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

During curfew, when police were patrolling in the Dniprovsky district of the capital, they noticed a young man trying to set fire to a bank. He tried to escape, but was eventually detained. Bottles of flammable liquid were found nearby.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to the investigation, he received the task of setting fire to the bank from handlers from the Russian special services, who promised to pay $1 500 for it, but never paid.

Law enforcement officers informed him of suspicion of a completed attempt to intentionally damage property (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is being held in custody — the guy faces up to 10 years in prison.

Recently, cases have become more frequent in Ukraine where Russia recruits Ukrainian citizens, promising them money to blow up or mine police stations, other state bodies, and law enforcement or military personnel of various structures.

In December 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched an official chatbot "Burn the FSB employee" so that Ukrainian citizens could report when Russian agents were trying to recruit them for arson, terrorist attacks, or mining.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.