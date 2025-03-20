The free meal program is planned to be expanded to include students in grades 5-6

The Ministry of Education and Science plans to expand the free school meals program to new categories of students.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science.

In particular, starting in September 2025, not only primary school students, but also all students in grades 5-11 in frontline and border regions will receive free meals.

The program is planned to expand to grades 5-6 in all regions of Ukraine from September 2026. In the following years, the program will gradually expand to other grades across the country.

The program also plans to:

renovate school cafeterias;

modernize catering units — purchase new equipment for preparing healthy meals;

create training programs and culinary hubs where chefs can upgrade their skills;

create an effective motivational model for attracting specialists to work in the field of school nutrition;

Strengthen food quality control — implement new safety and food product standards.

The school nutrition reform has been ongoing since 2020. The school menu has already been completely updated, the dining facilities are being modernized — 210 of them will be updated by 2025, advanced training courses for cooks have been created, and a culture of healthy eating is being spread.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.