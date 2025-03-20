Razumkov Center: Most Ukrainians are not ready to agree to Ukraineʼs neutral status for the sake of ending the war

The majority of Ukrainians are not ready to agree to a neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status for Ukraine and to enshrine it in the Constitution. In general, Ukrainiansʼ willingness to make concessions to end the war has remained at the level of June 2024.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center from February 28 to March 6, 2025. During the survey, respondents were asked whether they would agree to the conditions that Russia is putting forward to end the war.

Of all respondents surveyed, 8% would agree to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, 6% in the west and center of the country, 10% in the east and 14% in the south. At the same time, 78% of people do not support this.

5% of respondents agree to recognize these territories as part of Russia. They would agree to state in international agreements that these regions, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol, are part of Russia. This is distributed by region as follows: 2% in the west, 3% in the center, 6% in the east and 15% in the south. 82% of respondents do not agree with this condition.

7% of respondents are ready to lift all Western sanctions against the Russian Federation. Support is highest in the south of the country (15%), and only 2% in the west. And 78% of respondents are not ready for such concessions.

Of the citizens surveyed, 22% are ready to agree that the Constitution of Ukraine will enshrine neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear statuses. The distribution by region is as follows: 8% in the west, 26% in the center, 24.5% in the east and 33.5% in the south. However, the majority of respondents — 56% — do not agree with this condition.

The survey was conducted in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson regions. In the last four, only in those territories controlled by the government of Ukraine and where there are no hostilities.

The survey used a random sampling method in the initial stages and a quota sampling (by age and gender) in the final stages. This allowed for a sample that reflects the demographic structure of the adult population at the beginning of 2022. 2,018 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey. The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional deviations may be due to the consequences of the war, in particular the evacuation of people.

