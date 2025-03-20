Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian Engels airfield, a key facility for Russiaʼs strategic aviation

Drones of the Security Service of the Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operation Forces (SOF) of Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Russian Engels airfield, causing a fire and secondary detonation of ammunition.

Babel was informed about this by sources in SBU.





This airfield is a key base for the Russian strategic aviation. It is base of Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers, as well as warehouses with FAB, KAB, and cruise missiles.

Earlier this morning, the governor of the Russian region reported that Saratov and Engels had suffered the largest UAV attack of all time. At the time, he said that a hospital building in Engels had been damaged and one person had been injured.

Babelʼs sources emphasized that Russian air defense systems acted ineffectively and fired missiles at civilian buildings and infrastructure facilities in the cities of Engels and Saratov.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that it allegedly shot down 132 UAVs that night. In particular, 54 over the Saratov region, where the aforementioned airfield is located.

This is not the first time that Engels airfield has become a target of Ukrainian drones.

