The Defense Forces, together with SBU, attacked Russian enterprises, refineries, and warehouses at the Engels airfield on the night of January 14.

This was reported by the Babelʼs sources in SBU.

So, the following objects were hit by drones:

Aleksinsky Chemical Plant (Tula tegion of the Russian Federation). A large fire broke out there after a drone attack.

Ammunition depots, including high-explosive aerial bombs, guided aerial bombs, and cruise missiles at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region.

Saratov Oil Refinery. A large-scale fire is also being recorded there.

"Every hit ammunition depot, refinery, oil depot, or chemical plant is a painful blow to the Russian Federationʼs ability to wage war in Ukraine," SBU says.

Today, the Defense Forces also struck a chemical plant in the Bryansk region that produces missiles and ammunition. The plant produces gunpowder, explosives, and components for rocket fuel, including ammunition for barrel artillery, MLRS, aviation, Kh-59 cruise missiles, TOS-1 "Tosochka" weapons, “Zemledeliye” remote mine-laying systems, and also repairs “Grad”, “Uragan”, and “Tornado-G” MLRS.

In Kazan, a tank caught fire on the territory of the “Orgsintez” plant after the debris of a drone fell, Russian Telegram channels wrote.

Emergency power outages were imposed in one settlement in the Belgorod region due to damage to high-voltage lines. Some Russian airports have also temporarily suspended operations.

In total, 12 regions of the Russian Federation were under attack that night. In some regions, there is minor damage to residential buildings, local authorities say there are no casualties.

