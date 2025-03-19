Kyivstar acquired Uklon for $155 million

Mobile operator Kyivstar has acquired the Uklon group, which provides online taxi ordering and delivery services.

This is stated in a press release from the parent company VEON.

Upon closing of the transaction, Kyivstar will acquire 97% of Uklon shares for a total amount of $155.2 million. Uklon CEO Serhiy Hryshkov is expected to remain in his position.

“We look forward to expanding Uklon’s capabilities beyond Ukraine and Uzbekistan with the support of our digital operators in Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kyivstar.

Uklon operates in 27 cities in Ukraine and brings together over 100 000 driver-partners on its platform. In 2023, the service began delivering and expanded its operations to Uzbekistan. In 2024, the company organized over 100 million trips and more than 3 million deliveries.

