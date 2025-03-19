The Guardian: Britain will not stop aid to Ukraine, despite Kremlin demands

The United Kingdom will not stop its aid and support to Ukraine, despite Russiaʼs demands.

This was reported by The Guardian, citing sources in the British Ministry of Defense.

According to sources, Britainʼs position has not changed, and the flow of military aid worth £4.5 billion this year will not stop just because the Kremlin demands it.

British officials made this statement after the leaders of France and Germany stated at a press conference that they would continue to support Ukraine.

On the evening of March 18, Vladimir Putin and the US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation. Following the conversation, the Kremlin stated that “the key condition for preventing the escalation of the conflict” is the complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv.

The politicians also agreed on a mutual cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure by Ukraine and Russia for 30 days.

At the same time, no decisions were made regarding the full 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine had previously agreed to. The Kremlin only repeated its demand that Ukraine halt the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this period.

